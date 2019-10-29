International Development News
Development News Edition

Assam: Family members of declared 'foreigner' finally accepts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nalbari
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:15 IST
Assam: Family members of declared 'foreigner' finally accepts

The family members of Falu Das, who was declared a 'foreigner' and lodged in a detention camp, finally accepted his body four days after his death, following negotiations with the Nalbari district administration and a local MLA, officials said on Tuesday. Das' family were adamant in not accepting the body of the 70-year-old man, who had died on October 24, contending that their demands have to be heard to declare the deceased an Indian national.

"They finally accepted the body of Das and did not hold on to their pre-conditions. It was cremated at Chatemari village under Mukalmua police station last night," Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Bhartat Bhushan Devchoudhury said. Barkhetry MLA Narayan Deka, a magistrate from the Nalbari district administration and other officials were present at Das' funeral.

The family members had put forth two major conditions for accepting Das' body -- all of them be included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) without any official process, and not a single member be sent to the detention camp in future. The Assam government had refused to accept the demands, stating that these were legal matters.

Deka is understood to have offered legal help to the family for recognising him as an Indian national. Das was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on October 13, as his health condition deteriorated at the Goalpara determination camp, where he was staying since 2017, after being declared a 'foreigner' by the Foreigners Tribunal.

Earlier this month, family members of Dulal Chandra Paul, who was in a detention camp after being declared as 'foreigner', too, refused to receive his body. Only after Assam ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Ranjit Dutta met the family and assured to provide necessary legal aid for getting Paul to be declared as an Indian national, that his cremation was done.

On October 25, the Assam government constituted a Special Review Committee to oversee various conditions prevailing in the detention centres that house persons declared as 'foreigners' by the Foreigners Tribunals. Assam has six such detention centres..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Early start, Rs 50 per day tickets on offer for D/N Test

Indias first-ever Day-Night Test here against Bangladesh is expected to begin at least an hour early than the usual 2.30pm start, Cricket Association of Bengal CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said here on Tuesday. The CAB is also trying its b...

South Sudan and Egypt sign MoU during South Sudan Oil & Power 2019

South Sudan and Egypt sign a Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation in the field of downstream oil and gas, during the 2019 South Sudan Oil Power Conference the country will launch its first-ever licensing agreement in the first...

Lebanon's Aoun will not request caretaker cabinet on Tuesday -source

Lebanons President Michel Aoun is studying Prime Minister Saad al-Hariris resignation letter and will not issue a request for the cabinet to take on a caretaker role on Tuesday, a source in the presidency said.Hariri submitted his resignati...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal may not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official

The United States and China are continuing to work on an interim trade agreement, but it may not be completed in time for the U.S. and Chinese leaders to sign it in Chile next month, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.U.S. Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019