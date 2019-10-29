International Development News
Development News Edition

Builders' kin seek SC-appointed panel help for compensation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:05 IST
Builders' kin seek SC-appointed panel help for compensation

Relatives of two builders who had constructed the illegal apartment complex here on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Balakrishnan Nair panel, claiming compensation for the flats they owned in the structures being demolished. Last week, the Supreme Court hadasked the Kerala government to give Rs 25 lakh each as interim compensation to the owners of Maradu flats being demolished on the courts orders for violation of environmental norms after it was informed they had been given a lower amount.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat has asked the builders of the flats to deposit Rs 20 crore within one month with the court-appointed committee. "...the son and daughter of two builders in respect of a flat complex have submitted applications claiming compensation, as also Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation," the three-member committee said during its proceedings here.

The committee deferred their cases for hearing them before taking the final decision. This would be heard along with some other matters in which hearing is necessary before a final decision is taken, the committee said.

The top court has said that the attached bank account of the builders would be detached for depositing the amount. The bench has also asked builders to submit their banking details in the affidavit to the court.

The court has also asked the committee to assess the documentary proof of payments made by flat owners to builders after some home buyers told the bench that they had paid more than Rs 25 lakh to the developers. Following the SC directive, the three-member committee announced a revised list of 157 flat owners who would be eligible for Rs 25 lakh compensation.

Last month, the Supreme Court had directed demolition of four apartment complexes within 138 days, a time-line given by the Kerala government. On May 8, the apex court had directed that the buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally-influenced water body in Kerala.

The court had passed the order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

American ISPs Voted RF elements Asymmetrical Horns for 2019 WISPA Product of the Year Award

&#160;RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antenna product line was voted by the members of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association WISPA for 2019 Product of the Year Award at WISPAPALOOZA 2019 in Las VegasWe are delighted to see the t...

UPDATE 5-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Saad al-Hariri resigned as Lebanons prime minister on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against the ruling elite and plunging the country deeper into turmoil.The move by the le...

Ravinder enters semis of U-23 World Wrestling

Ravinder emerged as the shining star for India on the second day of the UWW U-23 World Championships after securing his place in the semi-finals of 61kg category here on Tuesday. The 22-year-old put up a commanding display to notch up a 12-...

ICJ judgment on Jadhav contributed to reduction of India, Pak tension: ICJ President

International Court of Justice President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf on Tuesday said he is happy that the judgement in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav contributed to the reduction of tension between India and Pakistan. Yusuf during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019