International Development News
Development News Edition

DGP inaugurates e-office initiative of 5 police battalions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:38 IST
DGP inaugurates e-office initiative of 5 police battalions

The Director General of Police B K Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the e-office initiative of five Odisha armed police battalions and unveiled the logo of four other battalions. The DGP told the commandants of the armed police battalions to guide armed personnel to maintain discipline.

"Rise to the expectations of common people and guide the armed police personnel to maintain discipline while performing law and order duty in the field," Sharma told senior officers while addressing the 3rd Commandants Conference here. Sharma inaugurated the e-office initiative of five battalions located at Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Khorda and Cuttack. The rest of the battalions will adopt the e- office system by March 2020, the DGP said.

"The introduction of the e-Office system in all the state battalions will help in delivering services much faster," he said. The DGP also released the logo of OSAP Battalion, IR Battalion, SS Battalion and OISF Battalion on the occasion.

As many as 25 Commandants and 50 Dy Commandants from OSAP Battalions, IR Battalions, SS Battalions, SOG, SIW, OISF, UP & TTI, Bhubaneswar and BTI, Burla participated in the day- long deliberations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologise after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. Xhakas substitution during Arsenals 2-2 draw with Crysta...

Bosnia faces outflow of military personnel over low wages - Parliamentary commissioner

Bosnia is facing an outflow from its politically sensitive multi-ethnic armed forces OSBiH due to the failure of political institutions to approve adequate funding, the Balkan countrys military commissioner warned on Tuesday.The formation o...

UPDATE 2-Five killed as EU delegation visits disputed Kashmir

Five people were killed by militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.In th...

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019