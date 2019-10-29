DGP inaugurates e-office initiative of 5 police battalions

The Director General of Police B K Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the e-office initiative of five Odisha armed police battalions and unveiled the logo of four other battalions. The DGP told the commandants of the armed police battalions to guide armed personnel to maintain discipline.

"Rise to the expectations of common people and guide the armed police personnel to maintain discipline while performing law and order duty in the field," Sharma told senior officers while addressing the 3rd Commandants Conference here. Sharma inaugurated the e-office initiative of five battalions located at Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Khorda and Cuttack. The rest of the battalions will adopt the e- office system by March 2020, the DGP said.

"The introduction of the e-Office system in all the state battalions will help in delivering services much faster," he said. The DGP also released the logo of OSAP Battalion, IR Battalion, SS Battalion and OISF Battalion on the occasion.

As many as 25 Commandants and 50 Dy Commandants from OSAP Battalions, IR Battalions, SS Battalions, SOG, SIW, OISF, UP & TTI, Bhubaneswar and BTI, Burla participated in the day- long deliberations..

