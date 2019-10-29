Odisha likely to get another CIPET centre in Koraput district

Odisha is likely to get another centre of Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to be located in the tribal-dominated Koraput district, officials said on Tuesday. The state governments proposal regarding setting up of another CIPET in the state was accepted by the secretary of Chemicals and Petrochemicals P Raghabendra Rao, they said.

Rao was here to review the implementation of the proposed Petroleum and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) in Odisha's Paradip. "Once the formal letter is received from the state government, the team will be sent to Koraput," Rao told reporters after the meeting.

The CIPET has one centre here and the state government had requested for another such facility keeping in view the employability of the project. The CIPET centre here, Institute of Plastics Technology at Patia was established in 1986..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)