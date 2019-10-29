Thousands to take part in 'Run for Unity' on Thursday; traffic congestion at India Gate likely

Traffic will be affected near the India Gate on Thursday as the 'Run for Unity' will be flagged off from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, officials said. According to Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000 participants will take part in the event and the programme is likely to cause traffic congestion at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, and nearby areas.

The run will start from the main gate of the stadium and end at Amar Jawan Jyoti via C Hexagon Rajpath Crossing, the officials said. The stretch might be closed from 6.30 am to 8.30 am on Thursday, they said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged people who commute in their vehicles to avoid the C-Hexagon and choose alternate routes.

