International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: 6-year-old girl found raped, strangled to death in Thane

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:10 IST
Maha: 6-year-old girl found raped, strangled to death in Thane

The body of a 6-year-old girl, who was raped and strangled, was found in Bhiwandi township in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The girl's body was found by one of her relatives near a pipeline in Saravali Pada area of Kongaon here, senior inspector RT Katkar said.

"The girl's parents came to the state some six years ago from Nalanda in Bihar. They are labourers living in the Saravali MIDC area. The child went missing from her home around 8pm on October 28," Katkar said. A case has been registered for kidnapping and murder under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified persons, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Closed, confrontational border could become hotbed of terrorism, war: China

China on Tuesday said that a closed and confrontational border could become a hotbed of terrorism and even war as it held its first international conference on boundary cooperation with neighbouring countries including India here. China has...

Erdogan: Russia has told Turkey that Kurdish fighters have withdrawn from north Syria

Russian officials have conveyed to Turkish authorities that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from a strip of land on the Syrian-Turkish border within a 150-hour deadline set by Ankara and Moscow, President Tayyip Erdogan said on...

UPDATE 2-FTSE suffers biggest drop in ten days as BP, macro jitters weigh

London stocks slipped on Tuesday as the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits. Market losses accelerated after a Reuters report that a phase one trade...

Women, Peace, Security agenda continue to be top priorities of UN: Guterres

The Women, Peace, and Security agenda must continue to be one of the top priorities of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday, in an open debate on how best to accelerate change.He spoke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019