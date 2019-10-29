Maha: 6-year-old girl found raped, strangled to death in Thane

The body of a 6-year-old girl, who was raped and strangled, was found in Bhiwandi township in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The girl's body was found by one of her relatives near a pipeline in Saravali Pada area of Kongaon here, senior inspector RT Katkar said.

"The girl's parents came to the state some six years ago from Nalanda in Bihar. They are labourers living in the Saravali MIDC area. The child went missing from her home around 8pm on October 28," Katkar said. A case has been registered for kidnapping and murder under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified persons, he added..

