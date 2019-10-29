International Development News
MGM Hospital gets first sliver certificate under PMJAY for healthcare quality

After awarding gold certificate to hospitals for maintaining quality culture, the Quality Council of India (QCI) on Tuesday issued its first silver category certificate to Mohanlal Gupta Memorial (MGM) Hospital and Research Centre based in Madhya Pradesh's Katni for its optimum healthcare facilities.

Silver Quality Certification (Picture courtesy: QCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After awarding gold certificate to hospitals for maintaining quality culture, the Quality Council of India (QCI) on Tuesday issued its first silver category certificate to Mohanlal Gupta Memorial (MGM) Hospital and Research Centre based in Madhya Pradesh's Katni for its optimum healthcare facilities. MGM hospital is one of the empanelled healthcare institutions among 18,097 hospitals on board with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

"We are happy to announce that Mohanlal Gupta Memorial (MGM) Hospital and Research Centre has received sliver certificate for maintaining quality in healthcare services. It is the first AB-PMJAY Silver Quality certificate issued to MGM hospital till date," said Dr J L Meena, General Manager, Hospital Networking and Quality Assurance at AB-PMJAY. AB-PMJAY, the world's biggest healthcare scheme, aims to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

National Health Authority (NHA), which is the implementing body of AB-PMJAY, has framed comprehensive guidelines for empanelled hospitals to apply for the quality certificate in three categories- Gold, Silver and Bronze. From strengthening infrastructure to human resource requirements in making appropriate space for ambulance in hospital for patient movement, these guidelines also demand hospitals should maintain proper lighting facility inside and outside hospital, medical instruments and equipment requirement and maintenance, fire fighting equipment, basic amenities like safe drinking water area, hygiene canteen, suitable toilets for men and women, etc.

According to officials, the guidelines for self-assessment tool to maintain quality culture is very user-friendly, practical and has no language barrier. "Hospitals which does not hold any accreditation or certification from any recognised body like (NQAS, NABH and JCI) can also apply for bronze certification," said Dr Meena.

Last week, ANI had reported Gold certificates were given to three hospitals across the country. These three hospitals include UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and Spine Institute of Orthopaedic in Ahmedabad and Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital in Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

