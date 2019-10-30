International Development News
WB CM expresses shock over killing of 5 workers in J-K, says all help will be extended to families

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of five labourers belonged to Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of five labourers belonged to Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesday. She also said that all necessary help will be extended to the families of the deceased.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," Banerjee tweeted. The terrorists shot killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police said.

"Unknown terrorists shot dead 5 laborers and injured 1. The injured was evacuated to the district hospital in Anantnag. All the labourers were from Murshidabad, West Bengal," the CRPF said. "Troops of 18 Battalion Army and JKP reached the spot and cordoned off the area and a search operation has started," the CRPF said. (ANI)

