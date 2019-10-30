International Development News
Development News Edition

EU MPs in Kashmir say Article 370 internal issue, stand by India in fight against terror

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 12:54 IST
EU MPs in Kashmir say Article 370 internal issue, stand by India in fight against terror
Kashmiri women walk past an Indian security personnel during restrictions in the region Image Credit: ANI

EU parliamentarians visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday termed Article 370 an internal issue of India and said they stand by the country in its fight against terrorism. Addressing a press conference on the last day of their two-day visit to the Valley, the group of 23 members of the European Parliament also condemned the killing of six laborers from West Bengal by terrorists on Tuesday.

"If we talk about Article 370 it is India's internal matter. What concerns us is terrorism which is a global menace and we should stand with India in fighting it. There was an unfortunate incident of the killing of five innocent laborers by terrorists. We condemn it," said Henri Malosse from France. The migrant laborers shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Five died on Tuesday and a sixth, who was seriously injured, on Wednesday.

Malosse said the team got a briefing from the army and police as well as young activists and exchanged "ideas of peace". MEP from Poland Ryszard Czarnecki said the international media coverage seems biased.

"Once we go back to our countries we will inform them of what we saw," he said. Newton Dunn from the UK described the visit, aimed at getting a first-hand assessment of the situation after the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370, as an "eye-opener".

"We belong to a place Europe which is peaceful after years of fighting. And we want to see India becoming the most peaceful country in the world. And for that we need to stand by India in its fight against global terrorism. This visit has been an eye-opener and we would definitely advocate what we have seen on ground zero," he told reporters. The delegation is the first high-level foreign visit to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to revoke the state's special status and bifurcate it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Wednesday is the last day of Jammu and Kashmir as a state.

Thierry Mariani, also from France, told the media he had been to India many times and this visit was not to interfere in the internal matter of India but to get a first hand knowledge of the ground situation in Kashmir. "Terrorists can destroy a country. I have been to Afghanistan and Syria and I have seen what terrorism has done. We stand with India in its fight against terrorism," he said.

"By calling us fascists, our image has been tarnished. It's better that one should know about us properly before tarnishing our image," he added, referring to some media reports. The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, many from the extreme right or right-wing parties, but four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said without divulging any reason.

The team arrived here on Tuesday to a complete shutdown, blockades, stone-pelting and clashes between people and security forces in several parts of the city and the Valley. Terrorists also fired at a bullet-proof, mobile bunker of the CRPF in Pulwama but there were no casualties. On Monday, the MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

While welcoming the MPs to India, he "expressed the hope that they have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including to Jammu and Kashmir". "\RTheir visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from giving them a clear view of the development and government priorities of the region," a PMO statement said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who hosted a lunch for the 27 visitors, also gave them an overview of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A few weeks ago, a senator of the United States was denied permission to visit Kashmir.

A joint delegation of opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, undertaking a visit to Kashmir about two months ago, was not allowed to go beyond the Srinagar airport after their arrival from Delhi and were sent back to the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Retailer Next Plc drives FTSE lower; Fed meeting eyed

UK stocks inched lower on Wednesday led by a fall in the shares of retailer Next following its results, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.Bot...

Selena Gomez bursts into tears while sharing feelings about friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is blessed to have friends like Taylor Swift in her life as it has helped her to get through rough times. Recently, she burst into tears while talking about her new hit single, Lose You to Love Me sharing her feelings about her...

Actor-comic John Witherspoon dead at 77

John Witherspoon, the actor-comedian best known for the hit Friday franchise and The Wayan Brothers, has passed away. He was 77. According to Deadline, the actor died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, his family said.It is with deepest sorro...

N Chandrababu Naidu attacks YSRCP govt for replacing tricolour pattern with party colours on govt building

Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out at YSR Congress Party YSRCP government for replacing the national flag tricolour pattern on a government building with YSRCP colours here. I have never seen our Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019