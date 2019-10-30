International Development News
Development News Edition

Security guard robbed, 1 held

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:05 IST
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a security guard at knifepoint after beating him and later tying him in a bid to loot a factory where he worked in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli, police said on Wednesday. Two policemen were patrolling on a motorcycle late on Monday night when they heard someone squeaking in Libaspur. They found a person with his hands, legs and mouth tied with nylon rope, copper wire and white cloth respectively, police said.

After the person, Ram Niwas Yadav, was untied, he told the police that he was a security guard of a copper melting factory, an officer said. According to Yadav, four men robbed Rs 1,000 and other documents from him at knifepoint after beating him. Later, they tied him up, the officer said.

When the police and the security guard reached the factory, its locks were found to be broken, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. On seeing the police, the suspects tried to flee, but one of them, Sanjay Kumar, was nabbed, the police said.

Efforts are on to nab his three associates who managed to escape. Lock cutter, knife and the truck used by them for loading robbed articles were recovered, the police said. PTI AMP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

