International Development News
Development News Edition

Elephant 'Laden' tramples five to death in Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Goalpara
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:51 IST
Elephant 'Laden' tramples five to death in Assam

An elephant has gone on rampage in Assam's Goalpara district, trampling five people to death, including three women and a minor, forest officials said on Wednesday. The tusker, named 'Laden', is currently inside the Koinakuchi forest and efforts are underway to tranquilise the animal, they said.

It crushed to death a 70-year old man on Tuesday and injured a child in Bataitari village of the district, the officials said. Another 11-year-old was killed in Santipurnigam, while three women were trampled to death in Paschim Matia, Hidhabari and Hahsorabri villages since Tuesday night, they said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the attack. The Goalpara forest division has called on the higher authorities be declare the bull-elephant as 'rogue'. The pachyderm has trampled to death more than 50 people during the last few years, the forest officials claimed.

According to elephant expert, K K Sarma, 'Laden' was thrown out of his herd around two years ago, after a likely quarrel with its most dominant male member. Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked roads at different places of the district, urging the forest department to take immediate measure to tranquilise and capture the tusker..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Day-Night Test: BCCI orders 72 pink balls from SG

The BCCI has asked manufacturer SG to deliver 72 pink balls by next week for Indias first-ever day-night Test, to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already confirmed that SG pink balls will ...

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for 'proportionate representation' in Modi Cabinet

BJP ally JDU, which had refused to join the Modi government in June, on Wednesday pushed for a proportionate representation for the party in the Union Cabinet, saying if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP president Amit Shah takes an initi...

Russia confirms Putin's participation in upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil

Russias Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday announced that President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 11th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in Brazil next month. The president Putin plans to take part in the BRICS Summ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed and $50bln auto merger plan temper share price pullback

World shares slipped off 21-month highs on Wednesday as the prospect of a U.S. rate cut was offset by reports a Sino-U.S. trade deal may be delayed, though a possible 50 billion merger between Fiat-Chrysler and PSA capped European losses.Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019