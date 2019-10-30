Elephant 'Laden' tramples five to death in Assam

An elephant has gone on rampage in Assam's Goalpara district, trampling five people to death, including three women and a minor, forest officials said on Wednesday. The tusker, named 'Laden', is currently inside the Koinakuchi forest and efforts are underway to tranquilise the animal, they said.

It crushed to death a 70-year old man on Tuesday and injured a child in Bataitari village of the district, the officials said. Another 11-year-old was killed in Santipurnigam, while three women were trampled to death in Paschim Matia, Hidhabari and Hahsorabri villages since Tuesday night, they said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the attack. The Goalpara forest division has called on the higher authorities be declare the bull-elephant as 'rogue'. The pachyderm has trampled to death more than 50 people during the last few years, the forest officials claimed.

According to elephant expert, K K Sarma, 'Laden' was thrown out of his herd around two years ago, after a likely quarrel with its most dominant male member. Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked roads at different places of the district, urging the forest department to take immediate measure to tranquilise and capture the tusker..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)