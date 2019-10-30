Dr Ambedkar's statue found desecreted in Maha village

A statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was found desecrated at a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, which triggered tension in the area, police said. According to police, some empty liquor bottles were found placed on the pedestal of the statue in Dhamangaon Liha village.

"The incident came to light around 7.30 am when some people found that at least five empty liquor bottles were kept on the pedestal of the statue," a police official said. As the news about the desecration spread in the village, members of the Dalit community gathered near the statue and staged a road blockade by burning tyres. The protesters also vandalised a nearby pan shop, he added.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said, adding that the police also assured the people that strong action would be taken against those found guilty. An offence was being registered in this connection, police said..

