AAP to hold protest against stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

The AAP members led by senior leader Gopal Rai will hold a protest on Thursday outside Haryana Bhawan and Punjab Bhawan over the alleged inaction by the two states in controlling stubble burning, a major cause of pollution in Delhi. Claiming that both the BJP and the Congress are "playing with the lives of Delhiites" merely to portray Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in bad light, Rai called on people to raise their voice and join their protest.

"I appeal to people to join our Satyagraha against pollution on Thursday," he told reporters. Pollution levels continued to be in the 'severe' category on Wednesday as a blanket of smog wrapped Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quantity index was 416 at 11 am. About 25 per cent pollution in Delhi has been attributed to stubble burning in neighbouring states, Rai said, quoting the government agency SAFAR.

Rai said the state governments of Haryana and Punjab are "sleeping" and time has come to wake them up. He said the protest will also see participation from Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

