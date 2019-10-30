International Development News
Development News Edition

IAF recommends gallantry awards for 6 personnel killed in friendly fire chopper crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recommended gallantry medals for its six personnel who were killed in a chopper crash due to friendly fire over Srinagar on February 27, a day after the force hit a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:59 IST
IAF recommends gallantry awards for 6 personnel killed in friendly fire chopper crash
Debris of the crashed Mi-17 V5 chopper in Budgam near Srinagar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recommended gallantry medals for its six personnel who were killed in a chopper crash due to friendly fire over Srinagar on February 27, a day after the force hit a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. The helicopter Mi-17 V5, which was hit by an Indian missile, was being flown by squadron leader Siddharth Vashisht with other pilot squadron leader Ninad Mandvgane along with other crew including Kumar Pandey, sergeant Vikrant Sehrawat, corporals Deepak Pandey and Pankaj Kumar.

"The two pilots have been recommended to be awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry while the other four crew of the chopper have been recommended for the Mention in Despatches," IAF sources told ANI. All the six personnel have been recommended for wartime gallantry medals as they were flying during operations to carry out an operational task assigned to them, they said.

The six personnel on board the chopper were killed after being hit by the SPYDER air defence missile system in Budgam near Srinagar. In addition to the six IAF personnel, a civilian was killed on the ground. Soon after taking over, the newly appointed IAF chief had stated that the Mi-17 chopper crash was a "big mistake" on part of the air force. "Court of Inquiry has completed and it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper," Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria had said.

The helicopter was shot down when Indian air defences were on high alert following the February 26 airstrikes in which a terrorist camp was targetted in Pakistan. (ANI)

Also Read: CBI arrests ex-JKLF militant for killing of 4 Air Force personnel in 1990; court grants bail

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared - report

A deadly military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.Jihadists, including those from the Islamic State group, have a presence in southweste...

We will put our best foot forward against Oman and Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri

We will put our best foot forward against Oman and Afghanistan, promised India captain Sunil Chhetri, days after his defenceless team left its scoring boots at home in a 1-1 stalemate with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. On a h...

Man held from Delhi-Haryana border with 35 boxes of illicit liquor

A 38-year-old suspected smuggler was arrested from Delhis Singhu Border with Haryana and 35 boxes of illicit liquor was seized from him, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sameen, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Shamli dis...

Eight killed, 27 injured in two road accidents in Pak: Police

At least eight people, including three children, were killed and 27 others injured in two separate accidents where the vehicles they were travelling in fell in deep gorges in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019