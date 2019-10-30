SGPC invite to HP CM for Guru Nanak's birth anniv celebrations

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal has invited Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, an official spokesperson said.

Longowal called on Thakur here on Wednesday and extended an invitation to him to attend the celebrations in Punjab's Kapurthala district on November 11, the spokesperson added.

