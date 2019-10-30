International Development News
Development News Edition

NPCIL admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam plant, but systems not affected

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:56 IST
NPCIL admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam plant, but systems not affected

The NPCIL on Wednesday admitted to a malware attack on one of the computers in Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant, a day after the plant authorities had asserted that cyber attacks on its systems are not possible. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, however, added that the plant systems were not affected.

"Identification of malware in NPCIL system is correct. The matter was conveyed by CERT-In (Computer emergency response team) when it was noticed by them on September 4, 2019," it said. The matter was investigated immediately by experts of the Department of Atomic Energy which revealed that the infected computer belonged to a user who was connected in the internet network used for administrative purposes.

"This is isolated from the critical internal network. The networks are being continuously monitored. Investigations also confirm that the plant systems are not affected," the statement added. On Tuesday, Kudankulam nuclear power plant had allayed fears of a cyber attack on its systems after reports emerged that it had become a victim of cyber attack.

KKNPP training superintendent and information officer R Ramdoss said reports in the social media about cyber attacks were false and clarified that KKNPP and the other nuclear power plants' control systems were 'standalone' and not connected to any cyber networks outside or the internet. The KKNPP is an Indo-Russian joint venture and Units I and II of 1000 MWe capacity each and they have commenced commercial operations while Units III to VI are under construction.

The attack also refreshed the memories of a virus attack on an Iranian nuclear facility. Last year, Iran's Natanz nuclear site uranium enrichment facility came under attack from Stuxnet virus, which it blamed on Israel. It also believed that Stuxnet probably arrived at the nuclear facility on an infected pen drive.

R K Sinha, former secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) under whom KKNPP Unit I was connected to the grid, said the systems involved in operating of the plant are completely independent and are never connected to any other system or the internet. So the possibility of cyber attack on the systems involved in operating the plant is not possible, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Approving PM Johnson's Brexit deal would be top priority of Conservative govt -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons first priority if his Conservative Party wins a majority at a planned December election will be to get his Brexit deal approved by parliament, his spokesman said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, lawmakers vote...

U.S. State Dept official knew Trump attorney involved in campaign against ambassador

President Donald Trumps nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said on Wednesday he had known earlier this year that the presidents personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was involved in a campaign about then-Ambassador to Ukrai...

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as focus shifts to Fed

Wall Street struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors geared up for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year to counter any fall...

Islamic State mole may get $25 million US bounty on Baghdadi's head: report

An extraordinarily well-placed informant is expected to receive some or all of the USD 25 million US bounty that had been placed on Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis head, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Baghdadis safe ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019