Man shot dead by acquaintance after altercation in Rohini

A 43-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by one of his acquaintances after an altercation in Rohini, police said on Wednesday. Jitender, an AC mechanic, was killed on Tuesday, they said.

One of the suspects identified as Vijay (50), who is a property dealer, has been arrested, police said, adding his three other accomplices have also been identified. According to police, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

However, police said they were informed at around 1 am. "During probe, it was revealed that Jitender and his four accomplices were consuming liquor at the property dealer's office. An altercation broke out between him and the four men following which one of them shot at Jitender," a senior police officer said.

The accused fled the spot after the incident, he said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police official added.

"A case of murder was registered and we have arrested one of the suspects," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra. Prima facie it appears that they all were under the influence of alcohol, he said.

The office where the incident took place belongs to Raj Kumar who along with the other accused is still at large and efforts are being made to nab them, he added.

