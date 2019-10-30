International Development News
6 men sodomise minor boy in moving car

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in a moving car by six men known to him after they forcibly picked him up, the city police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Khidderpore area when the victim was returning home from work on Monday night.

The six were also charged with snatching away Rs 17,000 and a silver chain from the minor. Police arrested one of the accused while others are absconding, a senior police officer said.

"The accused six were known to the minor boy. They forcibly took the victim inside the vehicle they were riding and sexually assaulted him," he said. The victim alleged that the torture continued for over an hour after which he was pushed out of the vehicle.

When taken to a nearby nursing home, doctors confirmed that the minor victim was sodomised. He had several bruise marks and deep cuts on different parts of his body. "We have started an investigation and arrested one of the accused. A search for five others has been initiated. All have been booked under the IPC and the POCSO Act," the IPS officer said..

