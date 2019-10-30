International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Police to get new HQ in Lutyens' Zone; Shah to inaugurate

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:54 IST
Delhi Police will on Thursday get its swanky new headquarters, a 17-storey building in Lutyens' Zone slated to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said. The event will coincide with 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India.

Delhi Police will get a new headquarters after 44 years. Presently, the headquarters of the force is housed in the towering PWD Building at the Income Tax Office area. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, along with senior police officers of Special CP and Joint Commissioner ranks, will be shifting to the new building on Jai Singh Marg in Central Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy will also be present during the function. The first headquarters of Delhi Police came up in 1912 during the colonial era at Kashmere Gate. After the Independence, the headquarters was shifted to the PWD Building in the 1970s, officials said.

The headquarters was shifted from Kashmere Gate to ITO area in 1975-76, they said. The state-of-the art building is developed on a private-public partnership model and is earthquake-resistant, police officials said.

It houses an auditorium and will also have a police museum. Special meeting halls have also been built, they said. The building will have a parking capacity of 1,000 cars and several residential flats have been also been constructed, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

