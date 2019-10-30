Two brothers drown in pond

Two brothers drowned in a farm pond on Wednesday in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said. The deceased are identified as Vikas Thombare and Ganesh Thombare, both aged below 25.

Police are investigating the circumstances under which they fell into the pond. A police official said the brothers could have slipped and fell into water.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR NSK NSK.

