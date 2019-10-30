Javadekar sanctions regional institute to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is all set to become a union territory on October 31. "Happy to sanction Regional Centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development at Ladakh to study the Himalayan ecology," Javadekar said in a tweet.

The GBPIHED has five existing centres at New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal PradeshPrakash Javadekar Now, there are a total of six such centres across the country including one in Ladakh. (ANI)

