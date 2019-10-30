International Development News
Javadekar sanctions regional institute to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh

Javadekar sanctions regional institute to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is all set to become a union territory on October 31. "Happy to sanction Regional Centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development at Ladakh to study the Himalayan ecology," Javadekar said in a tweet.

The GBPIHED has five existing centres at New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal PradeshPrakash Javadekar Now, there are a total of six such centres across the country including one in Ladakh. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt employees of J-K, Ladakh UTs to get salaries as per 7 pay commission from Oct 31

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

