International Development News
Development News Edition

Telangana BJP to knock on President's door regarding TSRTC issue : K Laxman

Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to knock on the door of President of India against the alleged apathy and indifference of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of RTC employees and their demands.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 23:15 IST
Telangana BJP to knock on President's door regarding TSRTC issue : K Laxman
Telangana BJP President K Laxman (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to knock on the door of President of India against the alleged apathy and indifference of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of RTC employees and their demands. "As BJP Telangana state president I have been constantly updating the present situation of the state to BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. We shall agitate and protest for the cause and if necessary we shall approach the President of India and get the issue into his notice," said K Laxman, Telangana BJP president.

"About 50,000 employees are on strike against the privatisation of TSRTC," said Laxman Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday intensified their indefinite protest here against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government, which entered day 25 today.

Agitated workers rubbed their noses on the ground one by one to mark their protest stating that they made a mistake by casting their votes in favour of the K Chandrashekar Rao's government. Various political parties have also rallied come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back.

Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and CPI have extended support to this state-wide protest by the RTC workers and participated in the protest outside the District Collector's office. (ANI)

Also Read: Rhodes Forum: President of Niger clarifies his vision for African development

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mrs. Trump, Mrs. Pence survey military's emergency response

Melania Trump and Karen Pence traveled to South Carolina on Wednesday to get briefings about some of the militarys emergency preparedness and humanitarian efforts in a state where both are often needed because of active hurricane seasons. D...

INTERVIEW-It's a man's world, says street artist (reluctantly) dubbed female Banksy

By Adela Suliman LONDON, Oct 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shes been called the female Banksy, but acclaimed street artist Bambi is sick of how the media portrays women, saying it builds them up only to knock them down.Were in a mans worl...

Two killed and 175 wounded in Baghdad protests -sources

At least two people were killed and 175 wounded on Wednesday in Baghdad after Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters at protesters trying to enter the heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said.The cause of d...

Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California

A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously gusty weather and delibera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019