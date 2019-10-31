International Development News
Development News Edition

Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 08:17 IST
Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the national capital. The 'Run for Unity', which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces among others.

The 1.5-km run in Delhi takes place at the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial. People wearing white T-shirts and bearing Patel's photo assembled at the national stadium and India Gate roundabout for the run. The flag off also saw the presence of Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Hardeep Singh Puri, R K Singh, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and home secretary Ajay K Bhalla on the dais with the home minister.

Shah also administered a unity pledge to the participants of the run. Earlier, the home minister visited Patel's statue located at the national capital's Patel Chowk and offered floral tributes.

The central government observes October 31 across the country as a day of the special occasion to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as a 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.

As part of celebrations, various programs are being organised across the country, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to the unification of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a special function being organised in Kevadia in Gujarat, where a giant statue of Patel is located.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INFLITE and House of Travel partner to offer private charter flight

Kiwi aviation tourism company INFLITE, has partnered with House of Travels Mix Match site to offer private charter flight options. Mix Match are the largest NZ-owned online travel booking agency in the country. This partnership means cust...

Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the national capital. The Run for Unity, which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw the ...

Mahomes or not, Vikings wary of Chiefs offense

The absence of Patrick Mahomes is something the Minnesota Vikings grasp completely before visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Although the reigning MVP of the NFL is progressing after suffering a dislocated kneecap...

Toshiba sues former employee of U.S. unit, citing fraud

Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it filed a lawsuit against a former employee of a U.S. unit for conspiring with a contractor and defrauding the Japanese industrial conglomerate. Toshiba said in a statement its internal assessment had found ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019