Telangana: 57-year-old man gets life term for raping minor girl

The first Additional District Sessions Court at Sangareddy on Thursday convicted a 57-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl.

The first Additional District Sessions Court at Sangareddy on Thursday convicted a 57-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl. The court sentenced convict Palthewar Srinivas to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and slapped a fine to the tune of Rs 5,000.

According to VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, the convict, who was in an inebriated state on December 31, 2017, lured the victim into bushes and forced himself on the toddler. The incident came to light after the people residing near the incident site saw the girl weeping and questioned Srinivas. After suspicion, he was handed over to RC Puram Police Station.

The Police registered a case and interrogated the convicted about the weeping girl and on his confession and the victim's statement, it was revealed that the accused committed rape on the 3-year-old following which he was remanded to judicial custody He was booked under Section 366(A) (Procuration of minor girl),376(1) (rape) IPC, and Section 4 and 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

