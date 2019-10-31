International Development News
Man trying to flee after 'killing' wife beaten to death by locals in UP village: Police

  • PTI
  • Banda
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:24 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:24 IST
A 40-year-old man, who was attempting to flee after allegedly killing his wife, was thrashed by the locals in neighbouring Fatehpur district, leading to his death, police said on Thursday. Naseer Qureshi had come to his in-laws' place in Simaur village under the Ghazipur police station limits to take his wife Afsari (35) back home on Wednesday when he had a tiff with her over some minor issue, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh said.

In a fit of rage, Qureshi allegedly attacked his wife with an axe, killing her on the spot, the officer added. The mother and sister of Afsari, who were injured while trying to save her, raised an alarm and the locals caught hold of Qureshi, who was trying to flee, and allegedly thrashed him with lathis, leading to his death, the SP said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that a hunt was launched to nab the villagers who assaulted Qureshi. Additional police force has been deployed in the village, the SP said.

