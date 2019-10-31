International Development News
Development News Edition

Manipur celebrates 'National Unity Day' despite shutdown called by COCOMI

Manipur on Thursday celebrated National Unity Day despite a shutdown call by Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Imphal (Manipur)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:36 IST
Manipur celebrates 'National Unity Day' despite shutdown called by COCOMI
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip flagged off 'Run for Unity' in Imphal on Thursday. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Manipur on Thursday celebrated National Unity Day despite a shutdown call by Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). A 'Run for Unity' event was organised by the State Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. The Run for Unity marathon was flagged off by state Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip in the presence of Education Minister Radheshyam Singh, Lok Sabha MP Dr RK Ranjan Singh, Chief Secretary of Manipur Dr Suresh J Babu and several top brass Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry officials.

The event witnessed participation by the students of National Sports University, Para Military personnel and several sportspersons of the state. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an Indian politician who played an instrumental role in India's struggle for independence, and later during the integration of the country.

In 2014, when a new government was formed at the Centre, it was decided that October 31 be celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. At the time of independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions.

On October 31, Centre's Naga issue deadline supposedly ends. People in Manipur's Imphal Valley and some other areas are expected to hit the streets to express their commitment to the protection of state's territorial integrity. COCOMI has urged people, irrespective of their religion and ethnicity, to suspend all normal activities on October 31 and be a part of a mass protest movement.

(ANI)

Also Read: High alert in Nagaland, Manipur for the Oct 31 Naga peace

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Mathur, Tanishtha Chatterjee to star in Ansuman Jha's directorial debut.

Actor Anshuman Jha is set to make his directorial debut with black comedy Lord Curzon ki Haveli, featuring Arjun Mathur and Tanishtha Chatterjee in lead roles. Jha, who was last seen in No Fathers in Kashmir just finished working on Hum Bhi...

SC verdict on Ram temple: RSS to deliberate on strategy during pracharaks' meet on Thursday

The RSS will deliberate on its strategy as regards the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple issue at its ongoing meeting of pracharaks here on Thursday, sources said. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS is preparing ground for the top co...

Internal security top of priority govt, have done a lot of work to improve border security, crackdown on fake notes: Amit Shah.

Internal security top of priority govt, have done a lot of work to improve border security, crackdown on fake notes Amit Shah....

Fiat Chrysler-PSA must keep French industrial footprint - France's Le Maire

France welcomed a planned merger between Italys Fiat Chrysler and French Peugeot maker PSA, but would be vigilant about the firms French industrial footprint and about maintaining its decision centers, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019