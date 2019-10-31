Two boys drown in river in Kaushambi

Two boys drowned while taking bath in the River Yamuna in Tilhapur village, police said on Thursday. Arun (10) and Arpit (12), both cousins, had gone to the

river to take bath on Wednesday evening and drowned. While one of the bodies was recovered on Wednesday night, the other was fished out on Thursday, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.PTI COR SAB DV DV

