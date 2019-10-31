International Development News
Development News Edition

3 held with over 2 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:22 IST
3 held with over 2 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Three persons, including a Nepalese man, were arrested with over 2 kg charas in separate incidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Thursday. Karan (39), a Nepalese national, was caught with 1.7 kg charas during checking at Malana Road near Burji Morh around 1.30 am, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

He cultivated cannabis in forest land, extracted charas from it at his rented accommodation and was trying to smuggle it, Singh added. In another incident, 70-year-old Hector B Gomes of Mumbai was arrested after recovery of 370 gram charas from his possession during patrolling at Channal Behar in Manikaran on Wednesday around 9.25 pm, police said.

Similarly, 55-year-old Totta Ram of Rasol village in Parvati valley was caught with 205 gram charas during patrolling at Challal Bridge on Wednesday around 9.35 pm, they added. The officer said separate cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered at Kullu police station against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Patanik condoles demise of Gurudas Dasgupta

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former MP and CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta. Dasgupta, 83, died in Kolkata following prolonged illness. Saddened to learn about passing away of veteran Commu...

Huber and Suhner enters mining market with innovative solutions for critical communication infrastructure

Drawing on its extensive experience in providing solutions for optical connectivity in harsh environmental conditions, HUBER and UHNER is now leading the way in supplying the mining industry with innovative bespoke solutions that address th...

One block at Hungary's nuclear plant down due to automatic shutdown

One of the four reactors at Hungarys Paks nuclear power plant shut down on Thursday morning when an automatic defense mechanism kicked in, the plant said in a statement.The incident, which experts are investigating, had no safety implicatio...

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district on Thursday afternoon but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The quakes epicenter was at a depth of 10 km north-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019