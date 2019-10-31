International Development News
New CJI advocates use of Artificial Intelligence in courts

Chief Justice of India (CJI) designate, Sharad Arvind Bobde, on Thursday advocated the usage of high-end technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in courts.

CJI designate SA Bobde speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) designate, Sharad Arvind Bobde, on Thursday advocated the usage of high-end technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in courts. Speaking to ANI here, Justice Bobde, who will become the 47th Chief Justice of India, stated that the justice delivery system is "good" in the country and may require the use of minor changes including the use of technology.

"Justice delivery system is good, it might require some minor changes, including the use of technology like artificial intelligence. It's a good system, you need to use some other things," Justice Bobde told ANI. The CJI designate also said that some long and short term measures need to be introduced to make the justice delivery system better.

"There are long term measures and short term measures. Long term measures are legal education, and short term measures are better staffing, better arrangements," he added. Justice Bodbe, who will be succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is part of a Constitution bench adjudicating the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case. (ANI)

Also Read: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice of India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

