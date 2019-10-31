International Development News
AP: Karvy BPO staff launches protest to seek salary dues

Many employees of a call center run by Karvy BPO situated in Krishna district, staged a protest on Thursday demanding payment of their pay dues.

AP: Karvy BPO staff launches protest to seek salary dues
Karvy BPO workers stage protest in Krishna district [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Many employees of a call center run by Karvy BPO situated in Krishna district, staged a protest on Thursday demanding payment of their pay dues. Ibrahimpatnam police station Sub-Inspector Mani told ANI over the telephone that almost 150 employees were protesting.

He also said that the majority of the protesters were women who were demanding the payment of salary arrears for two months. The office building has been locked by the authorities to prevent agitated employees from entering the premises.

A local team of police team is monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

