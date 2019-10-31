International Development News
Development News Edition

Condemn violence but do not politicise it: WB Governor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:24 IST
Condemn violence but do not politicise it: WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said violence, irrespective of its place of occurence, should be condemned but not politicised. When asked about the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar said that violence, "anywhere, local or otherwise", is condemnable.

Dhankhar was speaking to reporters after placing a wreath at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of the country's first home minister. "Violence anywhere, local or otherwise, is to be condemned. If we believe in Sardar Patel, we should not be politicising violence," Dhankhar said without elaborating.

"While this is condemnable, my heart bleeds for every victim of violence," the governor said. Dhankhar had on Wednesday termed the killings of the labourers from Murshidabad ditrict in Jammu and Kashmir as a "cowardly act" and sought help from the government for the bereaved families.

Dhankhar had on earlier occasions expressed shock over the triple murders at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district and political clashes in the state. A Raj Bhavan statement issued later on Thursday quoted the governor as saying, "This is a historic occasion this year for the reason that the State of Jammu & Kashmir, from this day, would be Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh and Article 370 does not hold any water." This is a befitting tribute to Sardar Patel, the unifier of the country on his birth anniversary, Dhankhar said.

The governor said, it was befitting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started in 2014 'National Unity Day' on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

FOREX-Euro rises as dollar weakens on questions about more Fed rate cuts

The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after better than expected eurozone GDP data, while the U.S. currency fell after Federal Reserve appeared to leave open the question of whether it would cut interest rates further.The Fed lowered...

CSS Corp wins Gold in IT services at the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards

Bengaluru Karnataka India Oct 31 ANIBusinessWire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, has won Gold in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards for its innovative network solutions. The company was bestowed with the...

Smartworks Coworking raises $25 mn from Keppel Land

Shared office space provider Smartworks Coworking on Thursday said global multi-faceted property company Keppel Land has invested USD 25 million for a minority stake. While the investment marks a foray for Singapore-based Keppel Land in In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019