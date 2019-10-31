International Development News
Radio stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as J-K Reorganisation Act comes into effect

Radio stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh got new identities with new Union Terrorities of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh coming into being on Thursday.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:40 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:40 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Radio stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh got new identities with new Union Terrorities of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh coming into being on Thursday. Radio stations in Jammu, Srinagar (in Jammu and Kashmir), and Leh (in Ladakh) have been renamed as All India Radio - Jammu, All India Radio - Srinagar, and All India Radio - Leh, respectively.

The identity announcements from these stations have been changed to "All India Radio" or "Akashvani" from "Radio Kashmir" with effect from Thursday. The new changes have taken place with the coming into effect of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, dividing the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Girish Chandra Murmu has been sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, while Radha Krishna Mathur took oath as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

