Ride-sharing app waives convenience charge during odd-even scheme
Ride-sharing company Quick Ride will waive convenience charge for its users to promote carpool during the odd-even scheme in Delhi. The carpool and bike-sharing online platform charges six per cent of each transaction as a convenience charge and it will be waived during the odd-even scheme from November 4-11, Quick Ride CEO K N M Rao said in a press conference on Thursday.
The Bangalore based start-up provides service to nearly 10,000 commuters everyday in the National Capital Region, the co-founder said. "We want to encourage carpooling which has many benefits like protecting environment and saving money," Rao said.
The Delhi government has announced implementation of the odd-even scheme starting next Monday. Vehicles having last digits of its registration numbers in odd or even ply on alternate days during the road-rationing method. PTI VIT
