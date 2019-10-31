International Development News
WB CM Mamta Banerjee expresses grief over demise of Trinamool MLA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grief at the demise of Anil Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MLA representing Falakata constituency.

  • ANI
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:23 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:23 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grief at the demise of Anil Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MLA representing Falakata constituency. "Saddened at the passing away of Anil Adhikari, MLA representing Falakata constituency and also the Falakata Block President of the party. Condolences to his family, friends and his admirers," Mamata wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Mamata also shared a condolence message over the passing away of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dashgupta. "Saddened at the passing away of CPI leader Gurudas Dashgupta ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the nation as a Parliamentarian and trade union leader. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," said Mamata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

