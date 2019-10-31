International Development News
India, Japan conclude second edition of 'Dharma Guardian' military exercise

India and Japan concluded the second edition of the annual military exercise named 'Dharma Guardian' at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School here on Thursday.

Military representatives from India, Japan after the conclusion of the second edition of annual military exercise 'Dharma Guardian' in Mizoram on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan concluded the second edition of the annual military exercise named 'Dharma Guardian' at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School here on Thursday. The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the army contingents in counterinsurgency and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations were conducted. Moreover, both the Armies also shared their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refined drills and procedures for joint operations.

The exercise between the two nations culminated with a 72 hours validation phase. The entire curriculum was planned in a progressive manner wherein the participants initially familiarised with each others' organisation, weapons and combat skills before graduating to joint tactical exercises.

Besides fostering mutual understanding and trust, this exercise marks the reaffirmation of India and Japan's bolstering security and defence cooperation. The closing ceremony of the joint exercise was presided by General Goro Yuasa, Chief of Staff, Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces and Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, GOC, 3 Corps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

