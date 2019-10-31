Fake Army ID card, wireless set found in mishap victim's car

A fake Indian Army identity card, a wireless set and suspicious documents were found from the car and residence of a 26-year-old man killed in an accident here in Madhya Pradesh two days ago, police said on Thursday. The recovery has raised suspicion that the man, Jayprakash Jha, was involved in illegal activities, they said.

Jha and five others, including his father, mother and four-month-old son, were killed in the accident involving their car at Ralamandal intersection at Mhow near here on Tuesday. The fake Indian Army identity card and the wireless set were recovered from the ill-fated car, the police said.

The police recovered suspicious documents and an Army uniform from Jha's home in Mhow following the accident, additional superintendent of police Prashant Choubey said. "We are investigating the matter in coordination with the Army Intelligence Unit in the wake of recovery of suspicious materials from Jha's car and home," Choubey told PTI.

According to the police, Jha, originally a native of Bihar, was allegedly posted as a Class IV employee at an Army camp in the Mhow cantonment area, about 25km from Indore. The fake ID card recovered from Jha's person described him as a lieutenant posted at the Army War College, another official said.

The police are also examining his laptop and mobile phone, the official added. Jha may have been involved in a racket promising Army jobs or he could have been leaking sensitive information to enemies, he said.

The police will lodge an FIR once they find a strong evidence in the matter, he added..

