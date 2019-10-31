International Development News
Indian, Japanese armies hold joint exercise in Mizoram

The Indian and Japanese armies held a 13-day joint exercise in Mizoram to train and equip the contingents in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in mountain terrain, a Defence official said on Thursday. The second edition of the bilateral annual military exercise 'Dharma Guardian-2019' between Indian and Japanese Army culminated on October 31 at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) at Vairengte in Mizoram.

The concluding function was presided over by General Goro Yuasa, Chief of Staff, Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces, and Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, GOC, 3 Corps of the Indian Army. The Japanese contingent was represented by 34th Infantry Regiment, 1st Div of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF), while the Indian side was represented by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment in the joint exercise that commenced on October 19.

The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents in counter-insurgency and counter- terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, the official said. As part of the exercise, lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations were conducted, the official said, adding that the participants also shared their experiences in countering such situations.

The exercise culminated with a 72-hour validation phase, the official said. Besides fostering mutual understanding and trust, the joint exercise marks reaffirmation of India and Japan to further bolster bilateral security and defence cooperation, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

