With rise in pollution level, demand for air purifiers goes up in Delhi

As the national capital continued to reel under heavy pollution for the third consecutive day, triggering health concerns among residents, the demand for air purifiers has shot up in the market, according to sellers. Delhi's air quality remained 'severe' on Thursday, and doctors are advising people to stay indoors as much as possible, or take precaution when stepping outdoors.

Dr Shweta Bansal, Consultant, Critical Care & Pulmonology, Vimhans Nayati Super Specialty Hospital, said air purifiers can be recommended for people having cardiac and respiratory problems. "Hepa filters are recommended preferably along with carbon filters," she said. Sales executives at a Eureka Forbes outlet in Patel Nagar said the demand for air purifiers has increased by up to 80-100 units per day after Diwali.

Manoj Kumar, a sales executive at another store of the company in Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, Timarpur, said 4S purifier is selling the most at the outlet. Varun Raj from customer-care department of Kent air purifier, Shahdara, said the demand for Kent Alps plus with Hepa technology and ozone air purifier has increased these days.

"It also covers 43 sqm area which is usually used for home purpose," he said. Customer sales expert Dinesh Khaneja, 42, from Eureka Forbes, said customers usually demand for SCPR 300 air purifier which covers 300 sqft area and removes harmful gases easily.

Air purifiers have shown beneficial results in a specific group of patients, those with cardiac and pulmonary disorders or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) like bronchial asthma. Still, doctor Bansal said, more studies need to be done to access long-term benefits in the general population.

She said her OPD is inundated with people complaining about breathing problems, cold and cough, and pre-existing problems like asthma and bronchitis are getting aggravated these days. With worsening air quality, the demand for masks has already gone up, especially the N95 variant recommended by doctors.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday. Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi, he said. Also, schools in Delhi-NCR have advised parents to send their children for classes wearing masks and shift outdoor activities indoors.

A smoky haze lingered over the national capital for the third consecutive day. At 8 am on Thursday, the overall air quality index stood at 408.

