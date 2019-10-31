Drunk man sets bike on fire after being fined by traffic police in Delhi

International Development News
  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:25 IST
A man in an inebriated state set his motorcycle on fire in south Delhi's Saket on Thursday after an argument with traffic police who fined him for obstructive parking, officials said. The man was issued a challan of Rs 500, they said.

The motorcycle was towed away by an Assistant Sub Inspector Rajender from Khoka Market in Saket for obstructing parking, police said. According to police, the vehicle was parked in the no parking zone in Khoka Market and was towed away by the traffic police and brought to the temporary holding area in Pushp Vihar.

After some time, the biker, Mukesh, a resident of Satbari, reached the spot and started misbehaving with traffic police staff. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. Following the heated argument, Mukesh set the bike ablaze, he said.

The traffic police informed the local police and he was handed over to them. A case has been registered and he has been arrested, the officer said.

