International Development News
Development News Edition

AP to celebrate state formation day for 3 days from November 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:25 IST
AP to celebrate state formation day for 3 days from November 1

For the first time since the state was bifurcated, Andhra Pradesh will celebrate the State Formation Day on November 1. It was on November 1, 1956 that Andhra Pradesh was formed with the amalgamation of the erstwhile Andhra State and Hyderabad State.

The state was again split on June 2, 2014 by carving out a new Telangana. Chandrababu Naidu, on becoming truncated APs first Chief Minister in 2014, had decided to celebrate its formation Day on June 2, in the aftermath of the state's bifurcation.

The Y S R Jagan Mohan Reddy government has chalked out a three-day programme to celebrate the occasion from November 1 to 3. Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan and Chief Minister Jagan will attend the main function at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada at 5 pm on Friday.

Relatives of Telugu legends like Pingali Venkaiah (designer of national flag), Tanguturi Prakasam (first Chief Minister of Andhra state) and several others will be honoured on the occasion, a release from the chief minister's office said. A host of cultural programmes showcasing Andhra culture and traditions, handlooms and handicrafts exhibition and a food festival are also part of the three-day events.PTI DBV BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Man serving life term gets married inside Patiala jail

A gangster, who is serving a life imprisonment term in a maximum-security prison in Nabha, got married inside the jail premises with the permission of the High Court on Thursday. The prisoner, Mandeep Singh, was convicted for a double murde...

Iraqi PM will only resign if a replacement is found - president

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi would only resign in response to mass protests if parliamentary blocs agree on his replacement to avoid a constitutional vacuum.Salih said in a live address ...

Barcelona's players offered to change contracts to sign Neymar - Pique

Gerard Pique has said Barcelonas players offered to alter their own contracts to help the club buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Barca attempted to re-sign Neymar, sold to PSG for a world record 222 million euros 249 million ...

Kramnik to train budding Indian chess players in Spain

A group of up-and-coming Indian chess players will train under former world chess champion Vladimir Borisovich Kramnik in Spain in December, the organisers said on Thursday. According to the organisers, Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019