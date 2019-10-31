AP to celebrate state formation day for 3 days from November 1

For the first time since the state was bifurcated, Andhra Pradesh will celebrate the State Formation Day on November 1. It was on November 1, 1956 that Andhra Pradesh was formed with the amalgamation of the erstwhile Andhra State and Hyderabad State.

The state was again split on June 2, 2014 by carving out a new Telangana. Chandrababu Naidu, on becoming truncated APs first Chief Minister in 2014, had decided to celebrate its formation Day on June 2, in the aftermath of the state's bifurcation.

The Y S R Jagan Mohan Reddy government has chalked out a three-day programme to celebrate the occasion from November 1 to 3. Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan and Chief Minister Jagan will attend the main function at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada at 5 pm on Friday.

Relatives of Telugu legends like Pingali Venkaiah (designer of national flag), Tanguturi Prakasam (first Chief Minister of Andhra state) and several others will be honoured on the occasion, a release from the chief minister's office said. A host of cultural programmes showcasing Andhra culture and traditions, handlooms and handicrafts exhibition and a food festival are also part of the three-day events.PTI DBV BN BN.

