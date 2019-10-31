Maha: Gateway of India illuminated with tricolour to pay tribute to Sardar Patel

The iconic Gateway of India was lit up in the colours of the national flag to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary. Amid tight security, the Gateway of India was illuminated parallelly in tricolour with slogans on two walls saying, 'Vigilance Awareness Week' and 'Speak up against corruption'.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's first Home Minister Patel at the Statue of Unity. In October last year, Modi had inaugurated 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. He had announced the building of the statue when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue which occupies over 20,000 square meters is the tallest statue in the world. Since 2014, October 31 is being observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. (ANI)

