International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: Gateway of India illuminated with tricolour to pay tribute to Sardar Patel

The iconic Gateway of India was lit up in the colours of the national flag to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:30 IST
Maha: Gateway of India illuminated with tricolour to pay tribute to Sardar Patel
The Gateway of India illuminated to mark 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The iconic Gateway of India was lit up in the colours of the national flag to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary. Amid tight security, the Gateway of India was illuminated parallelly in tricolour with slogans on two walls saying, 'Vigilance Awareness Week' and 'Speak up against corruption'.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's first Home Minister Patel at the Statue of Unity. In October last year, Modi had inaugurated 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. He had announced the building of the statue when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue which occupies over 20,000 square meters is the tallest statue in the world. Since 2014, October 31 is being observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US House passes resolution to formally proceed with impeachment inquiry against Trump

In a major development, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to formally proceed with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. The resolution sets the stage for the next phase of invest...

EU 'nearly' on track for 2030 emission cuts, 'significant' work still needed -agency

The European Union is currently nearly on track to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 below 1990 levels by 2030, but still needs much work, the European Environment Agency said in a report published Thursday.Significant increase in efforts ...

Noida to get plastic bottle-crushing machines on Friday

Three plastic bottle-crushing machines will be installed in the city on Friday as part of efforts to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste, the Noida Authority has said. One machine each will be installed at the Noida Authority office in ...

UK parties kick off General Election campaign on what was to be Brexit Day

The UKs main political parties kicked off their campaign for the December 12 General Election on Thursday, which was the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union EU until an extension was agreed till January 31, 2020. British Prime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019