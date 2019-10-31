International Development News
New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:08 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL43 JK-SITUATION Shutdown in Kashmir as two UTs come into existence Srinagar: Kashmir observed a shutdown on Thursday as two Union territories carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir came into existence, with some valley residents accusing the government of robbing them of their special status and identity.

DEL84 MHA-JK-STATE SUBJECTS JK 'state subjects' equal to other Indians, won't get preference New Delhi: The Centre has declared omission of "permanent residents or hereditary state subjects" in two newly created Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — which came into existence on Thursday, ending their seven-decades-long privileges over land and jobs. DEL70 JK-LD ALL LG-OATH Murmu, Mathur take reins of two new union territories of JK and Ladakh Srinagar/Leh: Stepping into the record books as the first lieutenant governors of two new union territories, G C Murmu was on Thursday sworn in as lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir and R K Mathur of Ladakh.

DEL109 GEHLOT-PEHLU BJP govt 'intentionally' registered case against Pehlu: Ashok Gehlot New Delhi: A day after the Rajasthan High Court quashed a case of illegal bovine transportation against lynching victim Pehlu Khan, his sons and a transporter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the former state BJP government and police intentionally registered the case against them. DES47 PB-GURU-SESSION-MANMOHAN Manmohan Singh to attend Pb assembly's special session on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary Chandigarh: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will attend the special session of Punjab Assembly to be convened here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

DES44 PB-CELEBRATIONS-LD AMARINDER-SAD Amarinder says denial of permission to Punjab delegates to visit Nankana Sahib 'unfortunate' Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab): Hitting out at the SAD for "politicising" the 550th birth anniversary celebrations Guru Nanak, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday accused it of obstructing joint celebration of the historic event planned by his government. DES41 PB-NAGAR KIRTAN Nagar kirtan top Nankana Sahib enters Pakistan through Attari border Attari (Amritsar): A nagar kirtan from Delhi to Nankana Sahib in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev entered Pakistan through the Attari border on Thursday.

DES45 HR-SELJA BJP-JJP govt betraying farmers: Selja Chandigarh: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Thursday accused the newly formed BJP-JJP government of betraying farmers by "not procuring" paddy from them. DES34 HR-PROTEM SPEAKER Haryana: Beri Cong MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian to be pro-tem speaker Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader and Beri MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian will be the pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative assembly.

DES12 HR-PATEL-KHATTAR Sardar Patel's dream fulfilled with JK's full integration, says Khattar Chandigarh: Praising the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the country's unity, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre has fulfilled his dream by fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India. DES25 HR-INDIRA-SELJA Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel worked for country's unity: Selja Hisar: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Thursday hailed the contributions of late prime minister Indira Gandhi and the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying the two leaders had worked for the unity and integrity of the country.

LGD13 HP-COURT-PLAYGROUNDS HC notice to top govt officials, civic body on lack of playgrounds in Shimla Shimla: Taking a suo motu cognisance of a letter written by some children to the chief justice, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to top government officials and the local municipal corporation regarding a lack of playgrounds here in the city..

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Chess legend Anand asks grand masters to improve Elo rating

Indian chess legend and former World champion Viswanathan Anand on Thursday praised P Iniyan, Prithu Gupta and Raunak Sadhwani, who recently became the countrys63rd, 64th and 65th grandmasters respectively, and urged them to work hard to br...

India to appeal against WTO panel ruling on export incentives

India will appeal against the ruling of WTOs dispute settlement panel, which held that domestic export incentive schemes are inconsistent with global trade norms, an official said. The ruling has stated that India should not provide subsidi...

Singhvi targets BJP leader over remarks on eating eggs, says studying `sanghi science' can turn people idiots

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday took a jibe at BJP leader Gopal Bhargava for his remarks that children can turn man-eaters if given non-vegetarian food from childhood and said studying sanghi science can turn people into i...

Solar scam-accused Saritha Nair, 2 others get 3 years in jail in cheating case

Saritha Nair, the main accused in the solar scam that rocked Kerala during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, and two others were on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment by a court here in a windmill cheating case. Judicial Magis...
