Vice President urges political parties not to make statements on J-K that would affect country's unity

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged political parties not to make statements on Jammu and Kashmir that would affect the unity of the country and give advantage to India's neighbour, which is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:27 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:27 IST
Naidu speaking at a function organised by Pragna Bharati in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged political parties not to make statements on Jammu and Kashmir that would affect the unity of the country and give advantage to India's neighbour, which is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism. "The political parties should not make statements on Jammu and Kashmir that would affect the unity of the country and give advantage to India's neighbour, which is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism," Naidu said at a function organised by Pragna Bharati.

The event 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' was held to on the occasion to commemorate Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary here at the MCR HRD institute. Addressing the people, Naidu asserted that dilution of Article 370 was meant to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and extend all the laws.

Describing Sardar as Unifier of India, he quoted him as stating that 'unity and more unity' was his watchword. Naidu said that every Indian must strive to protect the unity, integrity, safety, security, and sovereignty of India. The Vice President stressed the need to make youngsters aware of the humongous efforts and sacrifices made by leaders like Patel to unify India.

He suggested incorporating a detailed chapter in school textbooks on the stupendous contribution of Patel for the creation of a united India. Naidu pointed out that various princely States, including Hyderabad, had accepted his appeal to join the Indian Union because he emphasised the fundamental homogeneity of culture and sentiment among the people and requested them to join India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

