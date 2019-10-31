International Development News
Gzb: 100 quintals of e-waste seized; admin says NSA against those burning it

The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday warned it will slap the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those who indulge in burning electronic waste, after a whopping 100 quintals of e-waste was seized in Loni area here, officials said. During a joint raid conducted by the district administration, police and the Pollution Control Board in Loni area, 100 quintals of printed circuit boards were seized from the Sewa Dham police post area, they said, adding the e-waste was amassed for burning in the open.

"To control the hazardous pollution and smog, the administration has taken stringent action. The Loni police have been instructed to lodge FIR against the people who have rented out their lands to scrap dealers for burning e-waste, District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told PTI. After identification of traders, who are indulging in e-waste burning, and people who provide them land for the purpose, they would be booked under the NSA, he said.

The seized e-waste will be auctioned under the supervision of area manager of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the officials said. Police in Loni have been instructed to bust the e-waste buyers-sellers racket, the DM said.

