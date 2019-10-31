Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 6 ships, 1 aircraft for rescue ops

In the wake of cyclone Maha, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed six ships and one aircraft while disaster response teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations. "#CycloneMAHA 06 @IndiaCoastGuard Ships, 01 Aircraft and Disaster Response Teams kept standby for Rescue and Relief operations. 08 passengers vessels of UT Administration also standby for immediate deployment.@DefenceMinIndia @shripadynaik @SpokespersonMoD," tweeted Indian Coast Guard.

Also, eight passenger's vessels of Union Territory administration are also on standby for immediate deployment. Indian Coast Guard informed that two aircraft have also been tasked for damage assessment and for locating stranded fishing boats at sea.

Cyclone MAHA, the fourth cyclone this year in the Arabian Sea, is set to intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'. Cyclone MAHA may intensify into a severe cyclone over the Lakshadweep area and into a very severe cyclone over the East-Central Arabian Sea by Friday and Saturday. Earlier today, IMD issued an 'Orange' alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, while a yellow alert has been issued for all other districts. (ANI)

