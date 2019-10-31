International Development News
Development News Edition

CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, Tax Audit for J-K, Ladakh till Nov 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns and Tax Audit Reports to November 30, 2019, for all categories of assessees in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:56 IST
CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, Tax Audit for J-K, Ladakh till Nov 30
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns and Tax Audit Reports to November 30, 2019, for all categories of assessees in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. "On consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBDT... further extends the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports to November 30 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and UT of Ladakh," CBDT said in an order issued under Section 119.

The deadline for filing ITRs for certain categories of taxpayers was to end on October 31. "It is also clarified that ITRs filed by the certain categories of income-tax assessees who were required to file ITRs by 31.08.2019, but have filed ITRs after 31.08.2019 till the date of issuance of this order shall be deemed to have been filed within the due date specified under Section 139(1) of the Act read with CBDT's order section 119 of the act," it added.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir following the Central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

Also Read: CBDT extends ITR filing deadline in J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

J'khand: Sentence review council decides to release 141 prisoners

The sentence review council in Jharkhand has decided to release 141 prisoners, according to an official release issued on Thursday. The decision was taken at the councils meeting today and it was chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.The p...

Lt Guv Murmu meets officials, asks to work for public welfare

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held his maiden meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday and advised them to work with utmost commitment for public welfare. It was his first visit to the Civil ...

Armed men loot Rs 3 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 1 cr from shop

Around six armed robbers, with their faces masked, allegedly looted jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash from a jewellery shop here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Line Bazar area at about 8.30 pm, the...

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realized because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectiou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019