ACB raids TSO's house, flats in Jammu; property sealed

Anti-corruption bureau sleuths on Thursday raided the residence of a district-level officer in a disproportionate assets case and attached his house worth over Rs 1.48 crores, officials said. The bureau has sealed the house of Pranav Gandotra at the posh Channi Himmat Colony here and also recovered gold and silver items worth more than Rs 1.35 crore, they said.

The house is constructed on three plots and has been attached, the officials said, adding that an FIR is registered against Gandotra for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known source of income. He was then tehsil supply officer (TSO) Satwari and oil inspector for Jammu Rural.

In a complaint, it is said as in-charge TSO Rajouri and Kalakote, Gandotra received a huge amount from the assistant director for disbursement among private ration dealers on account of handling charges in Rajouri district. But, he disbursed a lesser amount to the private dealers and wrongly withdrew the remaining amount from the bank and treasury, the officials said.

On prima facie establishment of criminal misconduct, the FIR was registered and house searches were conducted at Channi Himmat and in two flats at Royal Palm apartment on the Akhnoor road here, they said. The case is being probed, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)