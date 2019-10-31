International Development News
Development News Edition

ACB raids TSO's house, flats in Jammu; property sealed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 23:13 IST
ACB raids TSO's house, flats in Jammu; property sealed
Image Credit: Pixabay

Anti-corruption bureau sleuths on Thursday raided the residence of a district-level officer in a disproportionate assets case and attached his house worth over Rs 1.48 crores, officials said. The bureau has sealed the house of Pranav Gandotra at the posh Channi Himmat Colony here and also recovered gold and silver items worth more than Rs 1.35 crore, they said.

The house is constructed on three plots and has been attached, the officials said, adding that an FIR is registered against Gandotra for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known source of income. He was then tehsil supply officer (TSO) Satwari and oil inspector for Jammu Rural.

In a complaint, it is said as in-charge TSO Rajouri and Kalakote, Gandotra received a huge amount from the assistant director for disbursement among private ration dealers on account of handling charges in Rajouri district. But, he disbursed a lesser amount to the private dealers and wrongly withdrew the remaining amount from the bank and treasury, the officials said.

On prima facie establishment of criminal misconduct, the FIR was registered and house searches were conducted at Channi Himmat and in two flats at Royal Palm apartment on the Akhnoor road here, they said. The case is being probed, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realised, because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectio...

Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to Shiv Sena delegation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. I will request the Central government t...

UPDATE 2-Autos, miners keep European shares in the red as trade jitters resurface

European shares fell on Thursday, hurt by losses for miners and automakers as doubts grew over the prospect of a trade deal between the United States and China, with weak earnings from oil major Royal Dutch Shell adding to the gloom. A Bloo...

Kerala: Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen in coordinated op with Merchant vessel

Five fishermen who had ventured into the sea for fishing on October 28 from Chettuva Harbour were rescued in a coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard and Merchant vessel MV Chrimson Knight on Thursday. In a coordinated operation by Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019