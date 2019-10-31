Kerala: Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen in coordinated op with Merchant vessel

Five fishermen who had ventured into the sea for fishing on October 28 from Chettuva Harbour were rescued in a coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard and Merchant vessel MV Chrimson Knight on Thursday. "In a coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard and Merchant vessel MV Chrimson Knight, 5 fishermen of IFB Samool have been rescued amidst cyclonic weather," said a press statement.

In the wake of Cyclone Maha, the Indian Coast Guard has constantly advised fisherman not to venture into the sea and asked fisherman at sea to return to harbours. "At about 0030 Hrs on 31 October fishing boat Samool, raised alarm and reported sinking. MV Chrimson Knight which was passing close to fishing boat was requested to rescue fishermen. The rescued fishermen were later transferred to Coast Guard Ship," it read.

Earlier today, IMD issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, while all other districts have been issued a yellow alert. (ANI)

Also Read: BSF arrests two Pakistani "fishermen" , seizes their boat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)