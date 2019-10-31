Lt Guv Murmu meets officials, asks to work for public welfare

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held his maiden meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday and advised them to work with utmost commitment for public welfare. It was his first visit to the Civil Secretariat after he took over as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, introduced Murmu to the secretaries, who briefed him on the functioning of their departments. Murmu discussed the health care infrastructure, renewable energy resources, ongoing activities for tourism promotion and providing a boost to agriculture and its allied sectors in the state.

He directed the officials to ensure prompt and efficient delivery of public services and stressed on the optimum utilization of all available resources, particularly the funds available under the various centrally-sponsored schemes. He advised the secretaries to work with complete transparency, sincerity and utmost commitment for public welfare and sought their co-operation in leading the union territory to the path of peace and prosperity.

