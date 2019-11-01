International Development News
IndiGo's P&W engine-fitted aircraft returns back to Kolkata airport in emergency condition

An IndiGo aircraft having Pratt and Whitney-fitted engine returned back to Kolkata airport after the pilot found caution message in engine one mid-air.

IndiGo's P&W engine-fitted aircraft returns back to Kolkata airport in emergency condition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An IndiGo aircraft having Pratt and Whitney-fitted engine returned back to Kolkata airport after the pilot found caution message in engine one mid-air. The Pune bound flight, 6E-862 took off from Kolkata airport on scheduled departure, but after few minutes pilot of the said aircraft found major glitches in the engine and decided to return back to Kolkata airport and asked ATC for landing in an emergency condition.

"At around 21:10 Hrs 6E-862 return to the Kolkata airport and landed successfully in an emergency condition, Pilot of the aircraft was reported engine glitches." Kolkata official said. Total 174 passengers were on board when aircraft was announced to return back to Kolkata airport for an emergency landing.

"In the month of October, there have been three in-flight engine shutdowns on the A320 (Neo) fitted with Pratt and Whitney engines of IndiGo. These shut down were commanded shutdowns, however, due to the fact that they occurred on consecutive days, which is 24th, 25th and 26th October." DGCA said. Meanwhile, the airline said in a statement, "IndiGo A320neo was operating Kolkata-Pune flight 6E-862. During the flight, the pilot observed an engine #1 caution message. The pilot carried out the necessary checklist and returned the aircraft to Kolkata. The aircraft is currently withdrawn from operations and is under maintenance inspections. Alternate arrangements for all the passengers have been made."

After receiving complaints on a regular basis, Indian aviation watchdog DGCA has instructed IndiGo and GoAir to replace 29 Pratt and Whitney 1100 series engine of more than 3000 hours engine life. IndiGo has 16 Pratt and Whitney-fitted engine aircraft, while GoAir has 13. (ANI)

Also Read: 4 held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth nearly Rs 1 cr

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

